The jury in the trial against Harvey Weinstein in Los Angeles has reached the verdict: he is guilty of 3 counts of sexual assault. The former Miramax boss is already serving a 23-year prison sentence after being convicted in New York City of rape and sexual assault.

The 70-year-old film producer like Pulp Fiction he faced 11 other counts. Weinstein – who has pleaded not guilty to all counts – could be sentenced to another 140 years in prison. The verdict followed weeks of emotional and sometimes excruciatingly explicit testimony from 44 prosecution witnesses, including Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker married to California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Sexual abuse and harassment allegations against Weinstein erupted in October 2017, and his New York City conviction in 2020 was a landmark of the #MeToo movement.