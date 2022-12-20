Home Sports Serie B, Perugia-Venice 2-1, two goals from Lisi and Pohjanpalo
Serie B, Perugia-Venice 2-1, two goals from Lisi and Pohjanpalo

Two centers from the outside bring the Umbrians to -4 from the safety zone. Pohjanpalo scored the goal for the Venetians

Two flashes in the fog. A cross shot deflected just enough and a right-footed volley from 25 meters. Perugia thanks Francesco Lisi and goes home against Venezia, 2-1 with two centre-backs, the first of the season.

The last brace he had achieved with Juve Stabia in 2017, in Serie C, a couple of slaps against Cosenza. Now Castori and his Perugia are happy, who in the meantime are gnawing at important points on their direct competitors for the fight for salvation. The Umbrians remain last at -1 from Cosenza and -3 from Cittadella, Como and Venice, but now the ranking is shorter.

THE PROTAGONIST

Curi fog doesn’t stop emotions. The first ring comes after 8′ and directs the match. Lisi controls the ball on the left, aims for Candela and puts in a strong and precise cross shot that surprises Joronen at the far post. The deviation of the Venice defender was decisive. finished? Not at all: in the 15th minute, after a good save by Gori on Crnigoj, Lisi finds the Euro goal: the former Piacenza controls with his chest, carries the ball forward and kicks with his right foot from 25 meters. Joronen can do nothing, shooting at the crossroads, applause open scene. And Perugia puts the match downhill. Lisi hadn’t played as a starter since 9 October, then four benches and five shots.

TOO LATE

The second half continues as per the script. Venezia attacks head-on in pursuit of a comeback, the Umbrians exploit the counter-attack, saved by a couple of interventions by the excellent Gori. In the 55th minute, the former Pisa goalkeeper neutralized Pohjanpalo, the best of him, by deflecting an insidious chance for a corner. Result in the safe, but hopeful goal only postponed. In fact, towards the end, Vanoli sends Pierini, Busio, St. Clair and Novakovich onto the field, but in the end the decisive leap is always from the Finnish Pohjanpalo, sixth goal of the season, with a right footed shot from outside a couple of minutes from the end (93′) . Too late though. Castori thanks Lisi – who came out to applause – and wins again after two draws and one defeat, while Venezia stop after four useful results in a row (three wins and one draw).

December 19 – 10.49pm

© breaking latest news

