A Palestinian protester died in hospital after being injured in clashes with the army during a military operation to capture a wanted man last night in Jenin in the West Bank. This was reported by the Wafa agency which identified the man as 18-year-old Mahmoud Saadi. The army said that during the operation “shots were fired and explosive devices were thrown at the soldiers who returned fire”.

The boy was taken to Jenin hospital in critical condition, with bullet wounds in the stomach. Admitted to intensive care, he did not make it and died of his injuries. Four other Palestinians were also admitted to hospitals in Jenin, one in moderate condition after being shot in the chest, and three others after receiving minor injuries with blows to the shoulder and leg.

As for the wanted man, he is – added the miitare spokesman – Athb al-Bali “a terror operative who has already been imprisoned. He is suspected of having carried out a series of armed attacks and of having developed other significant ones ». According to the same source, the man gave himself up to the soldiers.

