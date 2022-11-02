Home World West Bank, Israeli injured in car attack. According to the media, the attacker was killed
West Bank, Israeli injured in car attack. According to the media, the attacker was killed

West Bank, Israeli injured in car attack. According to the media, the attacker was killed

An Israeli was apparently seriously injured in a car attack launched at him at the Maccabim checkpoint, not far from Modin, in the West Bank. The army has made it known that the suspect responsible “has been neutralized”. The media reported that the injured Israeli is a soldier and that the attacker was reportedly killed. According to preliminary information, the person responsible for the attack hit the Israeli and then tried to kill him with an ax before being hit by the security forces.

Just a few days ago, five Israeli soldiers were injured by another car thrown at them at two different points south of Jericho. According to the police, the Palestinian perpetrator of the attack was hit and “neutralized” by the agents, after having run over first in Nabi Musa and then at a bus stop at the Almog intersection. According to preliminary information, two of the wounded soldiers are of medium seriousness, the others light. The day before in another Palestinian attack, an Israeli was killed, and 3 others wounded, near the Jewish settlement of Kiryat Arba, not far from Hebron.

