Ryanair: record number of passengers in October

by admin
Ryanair carried 15.7 million passengers in October, a record high for the month and a 14% increase from pre-COVID levels. The average percentage of empty seats per flight in October remained stable on a monthly basis at 6% compared to 4% in October 2019. Europe’s largest airline by number of passengers expects to fly 166.5 million passengers in year through the end of March, significantly above its previous record of 149 million.

