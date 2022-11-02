Ryanair carried 15.7 million passengers in October, a record high for the month and a 14% increase from pre-COVID levels. The average percentage of empty seats per flight in October remained stable on a monthly basis at 6% compared to 4% in October 2019. Europe’s largest airline by number of passengers expects to fly 166.5 million passengers in year through the end of March, significantly above its previous record of 149 million.
See also New Land Rover Range Rover official image leaked to netizens: the rear of the car looks like a Hover dog-IT and traffic