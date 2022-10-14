Home World West Bank, two Palestinians killed in clashes in Jenin. The Wafa agency: there are also injured
World

TEL AVIV. Two Palestinian protesters were killed in clashes with the Israeli army near the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank. This was reported by medical sources, cited by the Wafa agency, according to which there are injured and among them a doctor who was shot while he was trying to assist other injured. According to some media, the army captured a Hamas operative during the operation.

