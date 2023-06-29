What does the new ring road bring? How did a vision from half a century ago become a reality only now? | Entertainment

The first ideas about a ring road around Belgrade were born half a century ago, in the seventies during the time of Josip Broz Tito, and in 1991 exactly 32 years ago, construction began while Slobodan Milošević was in power.

He promised then that it would be completed in five years. The DOS government also dreamed of a ring road, but they built it at a slow pace – one kilometer a year. The work became fast and efficient only in 2018, and from then until now, a longer route has been completed than in the previous 27 years.

Yesterday, sector B of the ring road was ceremonially opened, and traffic was officially opened this morning at nine o’clock. As many as 20,000 vehicles per day will pass through the ring road, and the most important thing is that freight trucks will be moved from the center of Belgrade. In just a few days, it is expected that the crowds in the city center will decrease, and thanks to the new route from Batajnica to Bubanj potok, it will take 23 minutes.

We will hear more about the importance of the new road and future plans from the Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure, Goran Vesić.

