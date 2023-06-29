Sunscreen for children: organic products smear in the product test

Sunscreens Children’s sunscreen: Organic products stink in the product test against cheap sunscreen, four funds fail completely



Sun protection for children does not have to be expensive.

Delicate children’s skin is particularly in need of protection in summer. Stiftung Warentest tested sun creams, lotions and sprays for children. Four protect so poorly that they fail the test. Including a popular drugstore product.

Summer is when blades of grass tickle the soles of your feet, freckles sprout on your nose and you splash around in the water until your skin is wrinkled. Summer time is outside time. That means cream, cream, cream – against sunburn, skin aging and skin cancer. Children’s skin in particular is particularly delicate and in need of protection. Which sun protection meets the requirements and which promises more than it can deliver? Stiftung Warentest tested 19 creams, lotions and sprays, five of which are not worth the euro.

As the saying goes: only the best for the little ones. Many parents believe they can find this on the natural cosmetics shelf or recognize it by the high price. And often fall into the trap. Products with a sun protection factor of 30, 50 or 50+ were tested, including inexpensive own brands and branded products. The cheapest sunscreen is already available for 1.68 euros per 100 milliliters, for the most expensive you have to shell out a whopping 24 euros. Money that can be spent differently with a clear conscience.

Expensive products are not worthwhile when it comes to sunscreens for children



15 products in comparison adhere to the advertised UV protection and, according to the Stiftung Warentest, protect “very well”, but four sunscreens really rub off and rattle through the test with “poor”. Three of them come from the natural cosmetics range. These include the most expensive products from “Biosolis Sonnenmilch Kids” and “Ey Kids Sun-Fluid”. “Disappointing”, judges Warentest. The testers also cannot recommend the popular drugstore sun milk “Sundance Kids Sonnenmilch” from dm. It also doesn’t offer proper sun protection.

However, most products can safely be applied to the skin. No critical ingredients were found and the UV filters also comply with the EU Cosmetics Regulation. The Stiftung Warentest therefore awards the top grade twice and the grade “good” nine times. Two sunscreens each are “satisfactory” or “sufficient”. What is particularly pleasing in times of high costs: two of the cheapest products are test winners. The discount sunscreen “Cien Sun Kids” from Lidl is available for 2.75 euros per 100 milliliters. The pump spray “Sunozon Kids Sonnenspray” from Rossmann (1.68 euros) is even cheaper and just as good.

