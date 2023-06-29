Former judge of Villavicencio who released a criminal leader will pay 5 years in prison – news

A prosecutor from the Specialized Directorate against Corruption demonstrated in court that the former municipal criminal judge for guarantee control of Villavicencio (Meta), Raúl Hernán Ardila Baquero, acted contrary to the law and favored the indicated leader of a criminal organization in Los Llanos Orientals.

In this sense, the Criminal Chamber of the Superior Court of Villavicencio declared the ex-judicial official responsible for the crime of prevarication by aggravated action, and sentenced him to five years in prison and to pay a fine equivalent to 90 current legal monthly minimum wages.

Also read: Firm sentence against former judge of Villavicencio for malfeasance

On September 5, 2013, the sentenced person replaced a measure of confinement in a prison with one of a domiciliary nature. This determination benefited alias Farid, head of the illegal structure ‘Libertadores del Vichada’, who had been captured in flagrante delicto with weapons and ammunition, and was prosecuted at the time for the crimes of conspiracy to commit a crime; and manufacturing, trafficking and carrying of arms and ammunition for the exclusive use of the Armed Forces.

The decision was supported by the argument that alias Farid was the head of the family and the only person who looked after his minor son. Finally, a second instance judge revoked that ruling. For the Prosecutor’s Office, the then municipal criminal judge proceeded capriciously, and ignored the provisions of the criminal regulations and the prohibition that exists to grant surrogates to those accused of crimes such as conspiracy to commit a crime and arms trafficking.

The conviction of Raúl Hernán Ardila Baquero is of first instance and legal remedies are available against him. At this time, he remains deprived of liberty due to another sentence against him related to different illegal acts.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

