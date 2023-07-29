What happens to the body if you skip breakfast | Magazine

What happens when you skip breakfast?

Izvor: Eric Cote/Shutterstock.com

There are various habits in people. Some like to drink hot water or coffee first thing in the morning, others to light a cigar, while some can’t imagine starting the day without breakfast, which is also the healthiest. However, there are many who skip breakfast, and the reasons for this are numerous. Some are not very hungry in the morning, which is a common result of eating a large meal in the evening, others think that since they are not hungry, skipping breakfast will help them lose weight.

Also, there are those who do not arrive to take their breakfast on time, because they are always in a hurry. By skipping their breakfast, they actually think that they have gained some time, but unfortunately the reality is usually different. Skipping breakfast shortens life expectancy. Doctors Nedra Belloc and Lester Breslow were among the first researchers to discover which 7 lifestyle factors affect the length of people’s lives.

Their research involved approximately 7,000 people living in Alameda County, California, and found that these 7 life-prolonging factors exist. As you can see, among the factors affecting longevity was regular breakfast. The number of these habits that a person practiced had a huge impact on the length of life. After 9 years, the number of healthy lifestyle habits a person practiced was directly proportional to their likelihood of dying.

Those who did not eat breakfast regularly they had a 50 percent increased risk of death compared to those who regularly had breakfast. Interestingly, in this group of older Americans, longevity was equally dependent on eating a good breakfast, as well as abstaining from smoking and regular physical exercise. Another misconception about skipping breakfast is that it contributes to weight loss. It’s true that breakfast should be part of any weight loss program.

Studies have shown that breakfast provides another benefit. Adults can reduce the risk of heart attacks by eating breakfast regularly. Platelets, the body’s blood-clotting cells, become “stickier” in the morning before breakfast. This increases the tendency to form a blood clot during the morning hours, writes Hayat.ba. If such a clot occurs in the blood vessels of the heart, the result is a heart attack.

As expected from this physiology, most heart attacks occur between 7 and 12 AM. Eating breakfast can help make blood platelets less sticky and thus reduce the risk of morning heart attacks. Good breakfast habits are also essential for maximum efficiency, both mental and physical, especially during the later hours of the morning. People who eat breakfast show better mood and improved scientific abilities.

(WORLD)

