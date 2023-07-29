Klaksvik: Faroe Islands club hoping for next sensation

Status: 07/26/2023 11:07 p.m

Faroe Islands club Klaksvik drew 0-0 in the first leg against Swedish champions BK Häcken in the second round of Champions League qualifying – and after beating Ferencvaros are hoping for their second sensation of the season.

With a 0-0 in the first leg on Wednesday (07/26/2023), the champions of the Faroe Islands still have the chance to reach the 3rd round in the second leg next week. Klaksvik is one of the smallest clubs in the competition. The stadium Vid Djupumyrar almost 5,000 people, slightly fewer people live in the city of Klaksvik – making it the second largest in the country.

First time video evidence in the early rounds

For the first time in the history of the Champions League, the video assistant will also be used in the early qualifying rounds. So far, the system has only been used from the 3rd round, this season there was already video evidence in the pre-qualification.

UEFA prescribes the minimum number of six cameras. For comparison: In the Bundesliga there are far more than 20 cameras. “UEFA will centrally manage and fund the VAR for all matches,” it said in a statement to national associations at the end of May. “Due to the short timeframe between each round, it is imperative that preparations begin as soon as possible.”

Offside! Video evidence saved Klaksvik twice against Hacken.

Video evidence saves Klaksvik twice

In Klaksvik on the Faroe Islands, preparations were completed in good time. And the video evidence was eagerly used by referee Michal Ocenas from Slovakia: In the first half, Klaksvik benefited twice from the technical aid when two supposed goals by Häcken were disallowed (15th/24th).

Klaksvik himself was close to the lead in one situation in the second half, but missed a double chance (74′).

KI Klaksvik’s stadium in the Faroe Islands during video evidence

A win would secure the group stage of the Conference League

Although it is not yet clear whether Klaksvik will prevail, the draw for the 3rd round has already been made. Klaksvik would meet the winner of Molde FK vs. HJK Helsinki.

A win in the second leg at BK Häcken on August 2nd (7 p.m.) would mean even more: Because then Klaksvik would no longer be able to take part in a European Cup group stage. A loss in the 3rd round would lead to the Europa League playoffs. And if they lose there, participation in the Conference League would be certain.

Visiting fans of BK Hacken at the game in Klaksvik

In the 1st round managed a miracle against Ferencvaros

It was thanks to a small miracle that Klaksvik ended up in the second round at all. After a 0-0 draw in the first leg, Klaksvik won 3-0 at Hungarian champions Ferencvaros in Budapest – which was the top seeded team in the 1st round draw.

The Vid Djupumyrar stadium in Klaksvik in the city panorama

Faroe Islands and Hungary are separated by 17 places in UEFA’s five-year rankings. Klakvik’s team received a euphoric welcome upon their return from Hungary.

In the next round, Klaksvik would have to move to the capital

However, if they win, the club will have to move, the 2nd round was the last game of the European Cup season in Klaksviks Stadion. From the 3rd round the games have to be played in the national stadium Torsvöllur with 6,000 seats in the capital Torshavn.

The national stadium Torsvöllur in Faroe’s capital Torshavn

