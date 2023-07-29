Giovanni Anastasi is the new president of Formez PA

John Anastasi is the new president of Form PA. The manager was chosen by the Minister for Public Administration, Paul Zangrilloto complete the relaunch, started last April with the commissioning, of the in-house body of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers (Pcm) – Department of Public Administration.

From Turin, 57 years old, with a degree in political science, Anastasi comes from Ita Airways, of which he has been Chief Transformation Officer for the last two years. An expert in digitization and change management at a national and international level, he has gained skills ranging from industrial processes to back office services, with leading experiences also in Teksid Aluminum, Iveco and Cnh Industrial. He was also a senior account manager at Accenture.

Also renewed Board of Directors of the Formez. The councilor is part of it Charles Deodatosecretary general of the PCM, Marcellus FlowersHead of Department of Public Administration, Philip Pietropaolo representing the regions, Piero Antonelli representing the Upi e Marco Bronzini representing the Anci. Minister Zangrillo has appointed to the board Monica Cecchi, Alexander Zavaglia and, on the proposal of the Minister for European Affairs Raffaele Fitto, Ermenegilda Siniscalchi. Finally, the shareholders’ meeting nominated the body Vincent Nunziata ed Henry Bertone.

The appointment of Anastasi and the new Board of Directors concluded the liquidation of Formez, which lasted a total of 89 days. During this period, the statute and the internal regulations were modified, as well as the organization and the structure itself, to align the tasks of the Association with the new functions.

“The Dl Pa, which Parliament converted into law last June, attributes new functions to Formez – comments the Minister Zangrillo –. In fact, technical assistance was added to training and recruitment for administrations, in particular for Municipalities with less than 5,000 inhabitants, in implementing the Pnrr. The Plan is a challenge that we cannot lose and the implementing bodies must have every useful tool at their disposal to implement the many projects launched by 2026. I thank Marcello Fiori for having guided this important transition phase as extraordinary commissioner. I am sure that the experience and ability of president Anastasi will allow Formez to make a further leap in quality”.