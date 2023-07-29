Ants on an elderly woman in the emergency room of the Inrca of Ancona, the daughter’s complaint. Internal investigation launched

Flow to the point of first intervention of the Inca di Anconaafter two nights spent under observation she is found wearing some ants. It would have happened, according to what her family members report, to an 88-year-old woman in very precarious health conditions: a carer noticed it, who lowered the sheet for her. The woman would have photographed the conditions of the old woman and immediately informed her family.

The details were provided in a complaint that the 88-year-old’s daughter made to the Ancona carabinieri in recent days. The checks of the case started, with the Nas carabinieri who went to the National Institute of Care and Research, in the hospital headquarters in via della Montagnola, to acquire the patient’s documentation, who was on duty in those days of the health personnel and then send a report to the Ancona Public Prosecutor’s Office. The crime assumed in the complaint, all to be confirmed, is abandonment by an incapable person. The complaint to the carabinieri was filed a few days later, following the death of the old woman who died on the evening of 12 July: terminally ill, she had arrived at the INRCA two days earlier in critical condition and had been placed for observation in a room of the first intervention on the ground floor of the health facility.

Daughter’s complaint

Her daughter assisted her until the evening of July 11, the carer arrived on the morning of July 12 and discovered the ants. The hospital proceeded to move the patient and disinfect the room. Chief Antonio Cherubini was also on duty that morning, immediately informed of the problem. «I am not authorized to issue any statement – Cherubini told ANSA -, there is an investigation underway and it will serve to shed light on everything. All of our patients are followed up, from start to finish, we don’t abandon anyone, we are serene and trust the investigations».

The investigations

Internal investigations have also been arranged and the medical director of the unit, Riccardo Luzi, speaks to ANSA of the presence of “a single ant ascertained by the OSS staff that was present there, we don’t know how it ended up there, but hypothetically there could also be been transported from outside. The geriatric hospital is in pavilions, surrounded by greenery. «We carry out periodic checks for insects – explains Luzi -, we have a company in charge, but we have never had any problems. The lady came to us on July 10, a patient with a terminal illness, but she was followed up constantly, we have all the computerized documentation. She has never lacked assistance », she concludes.

