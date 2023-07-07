What hydrates better milk or water | Magazine

Nutritionist Branka Mirković reveals the best way to hydrate during the summer!

“Plain water as well as mineral water hydrates the body very well, we all know that. Research has been done on what keeps the body hydrated the longest, and the conclusions of that research have shown that there are other factors that improve and prolong the body’s hydration,” said Branka Mirković.

Other factors are nutrients, the most effective being milk.

“Milk contains sugar, lactose, a little protein and fat, which helps empty the stomach more slowly and thus keeps the body hydrated longer,” added the nutritionist.

Milk retains water in the body

Milk also contains sodium, i.e. salt, which slows down and retains water in the body and produces less urine. Sodium and potassium are very important electrolytes for retaining the necessary water in the body. And here’s what, according to the nutritionist, it hydrates the body less.

“Juices and carbonated drinks hydrate less, they contain sugars that are additional unnecessary calories, and they are not as filling as solid food, and in that case you should always choose plain or natural mineral water without flavors and additives,” Branka tells Informer.rs.

Alcohol and coffee expel fluid

“Alcohol and coffee are diuretics and expel more liquid from the body than you have taken in. So be careful. A state of dehydration, in addition to thirst, can reduce cognitive functions and lead to confusion and disorientation,” explains the nutritionist.

Do not ignore the signals your body sends you. The first sign that you lack fluids is thirst. Experts recommend 8 glasses of water during the day. Although many people like cold milk and it refreshes them especially on summer days, keep in mind that it cannot replace water.

