Eating fruit is good for the heart and keeps away various cardiovascular problems.

Especially now that summer is coming, fruit must be an inevitable food in the life of sportsmen (and not). It’s ideal before and after physical activity, it’s excellent for breakfast and as a snack and can help raise the immune system. But that’s not all, because it is also an ally for cardiovascular health. The confirmation came from a new US study, published in the ‘Annals of Internal Medicine’. Now let’s go deeper into the topic: continue reading below.

How much fruit should we eat per day?

Lo studio it was based on the analysis of a previous research, called Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension, which compared the cardiovascular benefits of a particular diet (designed to regulate blood pressure) with those associated with other more traditional diets. The diet in question, designed by a team of nutritionists from the National Institutes of Health, has as its focal point the intake of large quantities of fruitvegetables, whole grains, poultry, nuts, beans and low-fat dairy products.

The 326 study participants (mean age 45.2 years and no cardiovascular disease) were divided into three groups by an 8-week observation period: the first group adopted the previously mentioned diet, the second a “typical American diet” and the third a classic diet but rich in fruit (compared to the “typical American diet” it contained fewer sweets/snacks and more foods rich in natural fibers ). At the beginning and at the end of the study, the experts subjected the subjects to the serum collection to assess their cardiovascular health.

Three serum biomarkers were evaluated by the experts: high sensitivity cardiac troponin “I”, pro-terminal B-type natriuretic peptide and high sensitivity C-reactive protein. The first indicator provides information on the functioning of the heart musclethe second on the presence of inflammation and the third, however, is a connected marker to heart failure.

Because fruit is good for the heart

At the end of the study, participants who followed the two fruit-rich diets were significantly the values ​​of the first two biomarkers improved. There were no positive changes, however, in the subjects who followed the “typical American diet”. According to experts, this result proves that the properties of fruit are able to bring benefits to our cardiovascular health even in the short term. The potassium, magnesium and fiber in these foods, the research authors write, played key roles in improving the levels of the first two biomarkers. Furthermore, fruit is one of the recommended foods for those with high cholesterolwhich is one of the main causes of cardiovascular diseases.

What and how much fruit to eat

This study represents an important confirmation of the numerous past researches on benefits of fruits and vegetables on heart health. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), even an adequate consumption of these foods is able to change (for the better) the world map of cardiovascular diseases. But how much fruit and vegetables should we eat to lend a hand to our health? The general rule is that of 5 daily portions, 3 of fruit and 2 of vegetables. One serving is an apple or an orange whole, otherwise 2 or 3 plums or apricots, 50 grams of salad and 250 grams of raw vegetables. Be careful though sugary fruit (melon, grapes, plums, bananas, dates, persimmons) and dried fruit, to be taken in moderation (3-4 times a week) if you are following a diet to lose weight. Finally, it is important to always prefer seasonal fruit.

(Cover photo: Trang Doan / Pexels)

