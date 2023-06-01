Home » What increases the risk of fatty liver | Magazine
Do you know what contributes to the development of fatty liver?

Fatty liver usually has no symptoms and this is the reason why many people do not pay attention to it, until it develops into a more serious problem. Untreated fatty liver can cause non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, the diagnosis of which is most often made during an ultrasound examination of the abdomen. This disease significantly damages the liver, and can also lead to cirrhosis, which is a life-threatening medical condition.

Doctors warn that the presence of certain risk factors such as age and diabetes can further worsen the condition, so it is very important to recognize habits or factors that contribute to the accumulation of fat in the liver. As experts warn, there are as many as five factors that increase the risk of developing a fatty liver. That are:

  • obesity
  • elevated blood sugar
  • high level of triglycerides
  • unhealthy or irregular diet
  • sleep apnea

Although the latter factor may be somewhat unusual, research has shown that obstructive sleep apnea can cause nonalcoholic fatty liver disease by increasing insulin resistance, dyslipidemia, and inflammation. However, there are some symptoms that can occur that most people would not associate with fatty liver. These are dark black stools and dark urine. In this case, you should seek immediate medical attention.

