Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discover” at the bottom,

Use “Scan” to share webpages to Moments.

First Financial 2022-11-08 16:13:31 Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

October 8 is the day of the US mid-term elections. How will the mid-term elections affect the market? How will the outcome of the midterm elections affect U.S. economic policy? Will the Fed’s monetary policy have any impact? Has the market become clearer after the midterm elections?

What is the impact of the US midterm elections on the market?丨Let’s talk about the city