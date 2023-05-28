What makes cherries healthy | Magazine

Cherry season has begun, and here’s why it’s good to eat them

The cherry season has started in earnest, the little ones love them, but so do the older ones. Not only are they sweet and refreshing, they have numerous benefits for our health.

Cherries are rich in potassium and therefore have a good effect on the excretion of water from the body. Also, those who want to lose weight, they are an excellent ally in losing weight, because they do not contain fat. Here’s how they still affect your health:

1. They raise the energy level

Most of the calories in this fruit come from the natural sugars in them, which improve mood and raise energy levels. So, the next time you feel your energy dropping during the day, grab a handful of cherries and you’ll instantly feel better.

2. They help you sleep better

If you have problems with insomnia, eating cherries every day can improve your sleep. Cherries contain melatonin, which helps people who suffer from insomnia.

3. They protect vision and skin

Another good reason why you should eat cherries is that this fruit is great for at. Cherries contain a lot of vitamin A, and part of this vitamin is beta carotene, which improves eyesight and makes the eyes healthier. Retinol is another part of vitamin A that helps the skin look healthy and fresh. Cherries contain 20 times more vitamin A than strawberries and blueberries.

4. They improve digestion

Due to the high amount of fiber, cherries improve digestion and reduce cholesterol levels in the blood. A handful of cherries a day is quite enough.

5. They reduce pain

Cherries are an excellent source of anthocyanin, which reduces pain and swelling and alleviates the symptoms of chronic diseases such as gout and arthritis.

6. They prevent muscle cramps

Although bananas have more potassium than cherries, many do not like this southern fruit. Therefore, feel free to eat as many cherries as possible to prevent and reduce muscle cramps. Cherries can also help relieve menstrual pain.

7. Better memory

If you feel like you’re forgetful, cherries can help improve brain function, no matter how old you are. Cherries are known as “brain food” because they are rich in the powerful antioxidant anthocyanin, which is great for the brain.

8. They protect the heart and blood vessels

Research has shown that potassium helps regulate blood pressure and heart rate, and since cherries are extremely rich in this mineral, they protect against many cardiovascular diseases. Cherries are also rich in magnesium, which reduces the risk and improves recovery from a heart attack. In addition, cherries contain sterols that help lower cholesterol naturally.

