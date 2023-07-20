What to do in case of a storm | Info

These are step-by-step instructions on what to do in the event of a devastating storm.

Tips for citizens on how to behave in the event of a devastating storm have been published on the Instagram page of 192.rs.

As stated, all objects that can fly away due to strong winds should be provided old or heavy rains and cause material damage or injuries to citizens. Then, provide windows, exterior doors and close all interior doors. It is necessary, it is added, to avoid contact with kitchen and bathroom taps, radiators and other metal objects, because they are good conductors.

What to do if you are outside?

You should stay away from any tall structures and keep in mind that the safe distance is equal to the height of the structure. Tall structures, tall trees, fences, telephone cables and power lines should be avoided. It is necessary, it is stated, try to find shelter in a building or in a car, and if that is not possible – sit on the ground.

If you’re in the woods, take cover under a canopy of low trees and don’t stand under tall trees in the open. Open fields, hill and mountain tops, banks, ditches and other wet places should be avoided. You should not hold an umbrella or other conductive metal objects in your hands, and you should also avoid the proximity of metal objects, bicycles, camping equipment and the like.

Never stand upright, you need to crouch or bend down, without touching the ground with your hands, and if you are in a group, keep a distance of five meters between you.

What if you find yourself in a car?

Stop the car on the side of the road, away from power lines and trees that may fall on the car, stay in your car and turn on your side lights until the storm passes. Close the windows and do not touch metal objects in the car.

