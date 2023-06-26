Home » What’s happening in Russia? Live video with correspondents and signatures of the Corriere-Corriere TV
What’s happening in Russia? Live video with correspondents and signatures of the Corriere-Corriere TV

The point after the Wagner march that brought Prighozin's men about 200km from Moscow, before the stop

The point after the Wagner march that brought Prighozin’s men about 200km from Moscow, before the stop

Point up what is happening in Russia after the march of the Wagner brigade, led by Prighozin, towards Moscow. A very fast advance that stopped – thanks to an agreement – 200 km from the Russian capital. Live video with correspondents and Corriere signatures (in the Maria Serena Natale studio)

June 26, 2023 – Updated June 26, 2023, 5:32 pm

