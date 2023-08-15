Home » When the storm arrives in Belgrade | Weather forecast
When the storm arrives in Belgrade | Weather forecast

Short-term showers with thunder in some parts of Belgrade.

A new announcement was published on the website of the Republic Hydrometeorological Institute to local thunderstorms.

“During the night in Banat, Šumadija, Pomoravlje and eastern Serbia, local showers with thunder. Short-term showers with thunder in some parts of Belgrade. During the night and tomorrow morning, more intense showers with thunder and a larger amount of precipitation, between 15 and 30 liters for a short period of time, are expected in Banat, Podunavski, Braničevski and Bor districts,” it is stated.

A yellow weather alert is in effect, which applies not only to western Serbia and Šumadija. “The weather can be dangerous (potentially). The weather events that are forecast are not uncommon, but caution is needed if you are planning activities that are exposed to meteorological risk. Information on the expected meteorological conditions should be continued. Do not take unnecessary risks,” it was explained on the website of the Republic Hydrometeorological Institute.

