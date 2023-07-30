When there is a storm in Serbia, a storm arrives | Info

Meteorologist Ivan Ristić announced the weather forecast for the first half of August, and the RHMZ warns of a new severe storm in Serbia that is expected tomorrow during the day.

Famous Serbian meteorologist Ivan Ristić published on his “Facebook” profile the weather forecast for the first half of August, while the Republic Hydrometeorological Institute (RHMZ) warns of a new storm in Serbia on Sunday, July 30. The African anticyclone has returned to the Sahara and will be felt in Serbia in mid-August.

As the meteorologist further states, the Azores anticyclone, more precisely the high pressure field over the Atlantic Ocean, will have the greatest impact on the weather in the coming period. As he points out, the position of its center is above the Azores Islands, which are located west of Spain and Portugal.

“Waves of fresh and moist Atlantic air will move along the perimeter of this anticyclone over western and central Europe further east, causing temporary clouds, freshening, rain, showers, but also local disasters accompanied by thunder and hail.“, reads the post of meteorologist Ristić.

On Thursday, meteorologist Ristić pointed out that the next couple of days will see a short stabilization of the weather, as we could feel today during a sunny and warm day, with a slight increase in temperature. Tomorrow is, according to announcements by the RHMZ, high temperature, but also a downpour with thunder.

“Showers and thunderstorms that occurred on Sunday (30.07.) before noon they are expected in the north of Vojvodina, and from the afternoon in other regions they will be locally accompanied by hail and strong or stormy winds. Higher amount of precipitation (20 to 40 mm, locally and more) is forecast during the evening, primarily in western Serbia, and then in the region of Šumadija, the area around Western and Great Morava, with a tendency to move the precipitation zone in the first part of the night further to the east and southeast“, it says on the RHMZ website.

Meteorologist Ivan Ristic also announced showers for Sunday, July 30. The storm comes from Bosnia and Herzegovina, and starts from Italy, via Slovenia and Croatia. According to him, rain is expected on Sunday on average every six hours.

The weather for the next days

As for next week, temperatures up to 30 degrees Celsius are expected on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday, there will be a jump to the 36th division, which is forecast for Belgrade, and a higher temperature is expected in Niš.

“The second part of the next working week will be bonus tropical days before a stronger cooling with rain, which arrives next weekend. On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the highest daily temperatures will be from 32°C to 37°C“, reads the announcement of meteorologist Ristić for the coming week.

