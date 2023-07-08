When will Novak Djokovic play against Hurbert Hurkač at Wimbledon | Sport

Novak Djokovic will take the court against Hubert Hurkač in the fourth round of Wimbledon at the earliest around 18:00.

Novak Djokovic found out when he will be on court at Wimbledon in the fourth round and the timing seems great. He will play the third match of the day on the Central Court and he is happy about that for several reasons. First, because more than ten years have passed since the Serb did not lose a match on the Central court, and the second reason is time.

The rain doesn’t affect Center Court because it’s under a roof, so whatever happens with the rain Novak will be on court around 6pm, but if it’s hot in London, he’ll avoid playing in the heat and be able to be on the court when it gets a little cooler.

On the Central court, Andrej Rubljov and Aleksandar Bublik will play first, and it is a match that could last, which would not suit Novak, since all matches must be finished by 11 pm local time, and Novak does not want to play a duel for two days . Then Iga Švjontek and Belinda Benčić will take to the field, and considering how the Polish woman is playing, no one expects that match to last.



Hubert Hurkač went down in Wimbledon history as the player who ended Roger Federer’s Wimbledon career because he was the last to defeat the experienced Swiss at this tournament.

