Home » White House Correspondents Association dinner, Biden joked about his age – Teller Report
World

White House Correspondents Association dinner, Biden joked about his age – Teller Report

by admin
White House Correspondents Association dinner, Biden joked about his age – Teller Report
  1. White House Correspondents Association dinner, Biden joked about his age Sing Tao World Wide Web
  2. Washington social feast, Biden laughs and listens to the humorous joke “The French roared and refused to work until the age of 64, but an 80-year-old man in the United States asked him to work for another 4 years” RFI – Radio France Internationale
  3. Biden attended the annual dinner of the White House Correspondents Association to ridicule Fox News and called on Russia to acquit journalist Evan Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
  4. Bombard the US media!Biden held a “show” at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, and also satirized Fox News by name Outlook Oriental Weekly
  5. “An 80-year-old man in the United States begged to be given another 4 years of work” and received a sour and humorous response at the dinner of the Registration Association – International – Show you the world | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
  6. View full coverage on Google News
See also  Biden nominates veteran diplomat Brinker as ambassador to Ukraine to increase military support

You may also like

“Vatican mediation? No consent from Zelensky”

Disputed penalty in the match Velež – Borac...

Jewish scholars dare to bring up the Nakba,...

Euphoria Frosinone, wins and flies to Serie A,...

Satellite photos reveal the “submarine of the skies”...

Milena Kačavenda supported Nataša Šavija | Entertainment

Gaza, a six-year-old boy mauled by a lion...

run over and killed on the Casilina

Battle for the Champions League Super League of...

What is the minimum wage in the region...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy