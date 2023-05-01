Home » Intel Core processors change names
Health

Intel Core processors change names

by admin
Intel Core processors change names

That the rebranding of the Intel nodes was just the beginning of a larger-scale process was understood right away: in a surprise move, a spokesperson for Intel announced major changes in product names as well, especially the Intel Core consumer series processors.

It was to explain it Bernard Fernandescommunication expert for the American chipmaker, who stated how the company is facing “branding changes because we are at a turning point in our roadmap for the upcoming launch of Meteor Lake processors. We’ll bring you more details about these exciting changes in the coming weeks!“.

But what will change specifically? Intel Core i3, i5, i7 and i9 processors will be renamed and the proposal retooled. The first detail would concern the loss of the “i”, so we will see a rebranding of the CPUs which, for example, from Intel Core i5 they would go to Intel Core 5.

The second novelty, apparently accessory, indicative for specific SKUs and which could be the exclusive prerogative of the new generations non-refreshregard the addition of the ULTRA particle at the end of the name, but nothing of this has been confirmed yet.

The first rumors that feared this possibility are from the end of April, when a benchmark su Ashes of the Singularity it indicated the tested CPU as “Core Ultra 5 1003H“. In this regard, here are the Meteor Lake benchmarks that reveal a few more details on the iGPU as well.

See also  Increased fees for reduction of waiting lists and for those who work in PS. More resources for NHS staff and tightening on coin-operated doctors. Schillaci: "A measure by the beginning of the summer"

You may also like

Lose up to 6 kg in a short...

Play Offs, the Scudetto Final starts on the...

Frosinone in Serie A: the 3-1 against Reggina...

Serie B: Frosinone is in Serie A! Reggina...

First May concert lineup in Rome: all the...

Is eating without salt good for your health:...

“Your dedication to your work was total. You...

Passionate about running? Here’s how cold and heat...

Naples, Sal Da Vinci’s son robbed in the...

Pd-M5s and unions on the barricades

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy