Intel Core processors change names

That the rebranding of the Intel nodes was just the beginning of a larger-scale process was understood right away: in a surprise move, a spokesperson for Intel announced major changes in product names as well, especially the Intel Core consumer series processors.

It was to explain it Bernard Fernandescommunication expert for the American chipmaker, who stated how the company is facing “branding changes because we are at a turning point in our roadmap for the upcoming launch of Meteor Lake processors. We’ll bring you more details about these exciting changes in the coming weeks!“.

But what will change specifically? Intel Core i3, i5, i7 and i9 processors will be renamed and the proposal retooled. The first detail would concern the loss of the “i”, so we will see a rebranding of the CPUs which, for example, from Intel Core i5 they would go to Intel Core 5.

The second novelty, apparently accessory, indicative for specific SKUs and which could be the exclusive prerogative of the new generations non-refreshregard the addition of the ULTRA particle at the end of the name, but nothing of this has been confirmed yet.

The first rumors that feared this possibility are from the end of April, when a benchmark su Ashes of the Singularity it indicated the tested CPU as “Core Ultra 5 1003H“. In this regard, here are the Meteor Lake benchmarks that reveal a few more details on the iGPU as well.