Cough, how to get rid of this flu symptom typical of the cold season with a 100% natural remedy.

With the arrival of the cold season, seasonal ailments and their typical symptoms return, including the much hated one cough.

During the change of season, when temperatures drop, it is easy for children and adults to cough, and at times, this symptom can become really annoying and last for a long time.

Obviously, the first thing to do when you come across this symptomatology is talk to your doctor about it, which will first establish the nature of this problem.

In fact, the cough could be linked to a simple flu, but also to respiratory problems or allergies.

If in our case it is a simple seasonal flu, we can put these into practice 100% natural methods to combat cough and eliminate it completely. Here’s which one.

Cough, natural remedies to fight it

In nature there are many ingredients that, among other qualities, can also help us fight coughs.

Unmissable in the list, of course, honey, which stimulates the secretion of mucus and promotes the dissolution of phlegm. Ideal to be taken by the spoon or to be dissolved in herbal teas, such as the one based on mauvewhich calms the cough.

Among these certainly oregano, known antifungal and antibacterial, perfect as a natural expectorant and to be used as an infusion in tea.

Also ginger it is an excellent ally against cough, guaranteeing immediate relief. We can make an herbal tea with its root, to be taken every evening.

We can then make a real one natural syrup, by heating a little water with a spoonful of eucalyptus honey and a few drops of lemon juice. To be taken as a normal syrup, but also in a cup of tea or milk, it is perfect to use for our children.