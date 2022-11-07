Home News Superbonus, Enea: at the end of October deductions of over 60 billion
Superbonus, Enea: at the end of October deductions of over 60 billion

Superbonus, Enea: at the end of October deductions of over 60 billion

The 110% Superbonus run does not stop, albeit with a slightly lower intensity than in previous months. According to the latest data of ENEA updated to 31 October last, the investments admitted to the building concession amounted to a total of 55 billion euros (from 51.2 billion at the end of September), while the total deductions to be paid by the State provided for at the end of the works they exceed € 60.5 billion (from € 56.3 billion in September).

