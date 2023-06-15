Home » Whiz at high speed aboard a police car: arrested agent – Corriere TV
Whiz at high speed aboard a police car: arrested agent – Corriere TV

Whiz at high speed aboard a police car: arrested agent – Corriere TV

Alexander Shaouni allegedly drove at 80mph in a 45mph zone

(LaPresse) A Florida police officer has been arrested and suspended from duty after he was pulled over by a Seminole County sheriff’s officer for alleged reckless driving. According to camera footage, Alexander Shaouni was driving at 80 miles per hour (about 130 km/h) in a 45 mph (about 72 km/h) restricted zone in an Orlando Police Department vehicle. To stop him, the sheriff’s deputy, with flashing lights on, started a high-speed chase on local roads. Once reached, the two started an argument. Shaouni claimed to be headed to work. The reckless policeman refused to give his colleague his license before getting back into his vehicle and speeding off again. Authorities identified him by his badge and police car. He was charged with resisting a public official, reckless driving and fleeing/avoiding a law enforcement officer with lights and sirens on. Shaouni was subsequently relieved of his duties and an investigation is ongoing. (LaPresse)

June 15, 2023 – Updated June 15, 2023, 2:46 pm

