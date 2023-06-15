Italgas aims to diversify: looking for new opportunities in the water sector

LONDON. A plan of 7.8 billion euros of investments up to 2029, concentrated above all in interventions for the development of gas distribution activities in Italy and in Greece, for 4.6 billion, and in operations to enhance energy efficiency and the development of the group in the water sector.

«Water distribution and energy efficiency represent two important sectors of diversification and development of the group» confirmed the managing director of Italgas, Paolo Gallo. «With 800 million euros – he added – we aim to become a reference player in the two sectors by borrowing from them the technologies developed for gas. The digital transformation of water networks and energy efficiency are drivers capable of guaranteeing more efficient services, reducing losses and restoring wealth to communities and territories”. The most significant portion of the investments, the manager explained when presenting the plan, «is destined for the development, digital transformation and repurposing of the gas distribution network. A network that today, after twenty years, also extends to Greece where the application of Italgas technologies, the most advanced in the sector, will improve the efficiency and quality of the gas distribution service and the work of the group’s people Depa Infrastructure».

More specifically, a good portion of the 4.6 billion, equal to 1.6 billion, 100 million more than in the previous plan, are intended for the continuation of the digital transformation programs of the network with the aim of having, as early as 2024 , of a completely digitized network and, for 90%, controlled remotely through a new proprietary software, called “Dana”. These investments, explained the company, should create the conditions to connect about 400 biomethane plants to the Italian and Greek distribution network and to develop the “reverse flow” technology towards the transport network to allow the acceptance, de facto without limits, of the quantities not consumed locally.

2.9 billion euros earmarked for the continuation of the repurposing, development and improvement of existing infrastructures, also taking into account the completion of initiatives already launched in previous years and investments in centralized assets.

Of these, approximately 170 million euros are intended for the completion of the methanisation process in Sardinia. Already today, the Italgas group, through its subsidiary Medea, is the main operator in Sardinia with a total or partial presence in two thirds of the basins into which the island is divided: results which have also given a new strong impetus to the development of infrastructures energy of the island and attracted new operators.

The conflict in Ukraine continues to represent a decisive variable for the future of companies like Italgas. «Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine – explained the managing director – the European Union has been grappling with the solution of a difficult equation which sees the ecological transition as an always fundamental goal but no longer to be achieved at any cost; in fact, it is necessary to guarantee at the same time energy security and an adequate level of energy costs for households and businesses».