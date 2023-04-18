Who bears the expenses of the coronation of King Charles | Info

More than half of the British people do not want the coronation of King Charles III to be financed by taxpayers’ money, according to the results of the latest survey by the “YouGov” agency.

Izvor: Anadolija/Rashid Necati Aslim

According to the results of the survey, 51 percent of those questioned believe that the coronation ceremony on May 6 of Charles and Camilla should not be paid for by the government, almost a third, 32 percent, believe that it should be financed by the state, and 18 percent do not know.

British media reports that the coronation is taking place at a time when Britain is facing a crisis due to rising living costs and strikes by workers in numerous sectors.

The government is yet to announce the cost of the coronation. The ceremony at Westminster Abbey takes place on May 6, and the concert at Windsor Castle the following day.

During the coronation there will also be a huge security operation which will cost an additional tens of millions of pounds.

There will be an extra bank holiday in Britain on Monday 8 May which will incur additional costs.

The coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953 cost around £912,000 or £20.5 million in today’s money.

(WORLD)