The International Criminal Court today issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, accused of war crimes over the deportation of thousands of children in Ukraine. A document that has been defined as “historic” by the government of Kiev and branded as “toilet paper” by that of Mosca. Between judges of the Court in The Hague who officially accused Putin of war crimes there is also an Italian. It’s about Rosario Aitala, 55 years old and originally from Catania. A former police officer, Aitala teaches international criminal law at Luiss University, but boasts thirty years of experience in law, criminal phenomena, human rights and international relations. During his career in the judiciary, which began in 1997, Aitala held various positions in Milan, Trapani and Rome, where he mainly dealt with the mafia, corruption and international terrorism. “International criminal law is a way of looking at the world. Anyone who reads the pages of the history of mass atrocities, even if they are very distant in time and space, becomes a witness to crimes that call for justice », writes the judge of the International Criminal Court in one of his latest books.

The experience abroad

Prior to arriving in The Hague, Aitala was also an adviser for crisis areas and the international crime of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Albania, Afghanistan, the Balkans and Latin America, as well as a member of the commission on war crimes established by the Minister of Justice Marta Cartabia. In fact, he was the one who assisted the Keeper of Seals in drafting the Code of international crimes. A document that was approved just yesterday by the Council of Ministers and will be illustrated on Monday at London by Cartabia’s successor Carlo Nordio at the conference of justice ministers. Finally, in 2018, Aitala was elected to the International Criminal Court. A post he will hold for nine years, until 2027.

