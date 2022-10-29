

Why do Israel and Turkey keep coming closer to restarting defense relations?

[Restarting defense relations, why is Israel and Turkey constantly approaching? ]On October 27, local time, Turkish Defense Minister Akar met with Israeli Defense Minister Gantz in the capital Ankara. After the meeting, Gantz announced the restart of defense relations with Turkey. According to Wang Jin, an associate professor at the Middle East Institute of Northwestern University, through this meeting, the defense relationship between Israel and Turkey has been further brought closer, and security cooperation has been further strengthened, as the two countries seek to mend the defense relationship that has been broken for more than a decade. The rapid approach between Israel and Turkey this year is all out of consideration for their own national interests and overall diplomatic strategy. For Israel, restoring diplomatic relations with Turkey will enable Israel to obtain a relatively safe diplomatic environment.

