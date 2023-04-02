After Juventus’ victory, Massimiliano Allegri also talked about Dusan Vlahovic.

Dušan Vlahović scored three goals for Serbia in the qualifying matches for the European Championship and then remained on the bench for the Juventus match. Upon his return to the club, the Serbian striker did not find himself in the role of starter, but entered the game only in the 60th minute in the triumph against Verona (1:0), which surprised many.

Massimiliano Allegri also talked about the Serb after the match. “Dusan is doing some very good things, especially that was the case against Inter. I understand that it seems to you that Vlahović is someone who should solve all the problems of Juventus. He came in January last year, he brought us a lot of good things, but he only played one season at Fiorentina before that. Playing for Juventus is something completely different. He is playing better than last season, he has improved technically and that makes me happy, he just has to stay calm. Keane and he are finishers, while Milik is more experienced and knows where the ball will end,” Allegri told the Italian “Sky Sport”.

Juventus is currently seventh with 44 points and is leading the fight for a place in Europe. Due to financial malfeasance, he was left without 15 points, he filed an appeal and hearings are ongoing. There is a chance he can get some points back, but there is also a new trial going on for the same reason and he could stay and he could also stay without any more points. “It is not easy to play in these conditions, but the boys are doing well. The first match after the representative break can be unpleasant. In football, you can bounce back quickly with a series of good results. The real table says that we are in a place that leads to the Champions League, with a four-point lead.”

The coach of Juventus created chaos again as he left the match before the referee’s final whistle, he went to the dressing room earlier, which is not his first time. “We didn’t play well, we had to go for the second goal in the last five minutes, I asked the players to keep pressing. Five minutes may not seem like much, but Verona used long balls towards our penalty area and anything could have happened had they scored the equalizing goal. It’s good that we managed to win those three points,” Allegri concluded.