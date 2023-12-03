Why Israel peace activists are reassessing their position on the war

Israel has been in the news for the recent conflict with Hamas. Human rights activist Ziv Stahl was at his sister’s home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza when an explosion of rocket fire occurred on October 7. The situation soon developed into a major terrorist attack, resulting in the death of a loved one and several prominent peaceful activists from the community. Stahl, executive director of the human rights organization Yesh Din, asserts that he is neither calling for revenge against this attack nor taking a pacifist viewpoint on Israel’s subsequent war in Gaza against Hamas. “Israel has the right to defend itself and protect its citizens,” he says, but adds this must be done without recklessly causing the loss of thousands of lives. The challenges and complexities facing the peace movement in Israel are compounded by the fact that public expressions of sympathy for the Palestinians can lead to serious consequences, such as job loss or public sanctions. Nevertheless, some activists are unapologetic for speaking up in support of peace and advocating for a two-state solution, despite knowing that this viewpoint goes against the current political sentiments and climate in Israel. One such activist, Ofer Cassif, a Hadash lawmaker in the Knesset, was suspended for 45 days for his comments on the Israeli government’s policies and referring to its plan for Gaza. He recounted how he was tried to speak out against the war and oppression, yet faced political persecution and silencing for doing so. There are still peace activists who are continuing to stand firm and use their thoughts and tragic experiences to advocate for peace and a more secure future for all individuals, ranging from left-wing community members in Tel Aviv to suburban residents near Jerusalem. These activists are dedicated to promoting peace, challenging the militaristic retribution, and fostering understanding between Israelis and Palestinians. This is more important now than it has ever been in light of the recent war and violence. It is a difficult and often isolating position to hold, but they believe that only through genuine peace and cooperation can a just and secure future be built.

