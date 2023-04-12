The association of Superliga clubs published a statement about the chaos in Banovo brdo.

Source: MN PRESS

“The match of the 30th round of the Mozzart Bet Super League of Serbia between FC Čukarički and FC Partizan was interrupted due to the lack of conditions for the game and the danger to the health of the actors of this match. The match on Banovo brdo was interrupted several times, and it was terminated permanently based on the assessment of the head judge. By the decision of the competition director Aleksandar Pivić, the match will continue tomorrowon Wednesday, April 12, 2023, starting at 6:00 p.m.,” the announcement stated.

The match started on Tuesday at 18:00, but after a few minutes there was complete chaos and with several departures and returns of the teams to the field, they managed to play only 22 minutes. The referee Milan Mitić then withdrew them for the third and final time, after which they did not return to the field of the “mountaineers”. Take a look at how the chaotic evening looked like at the Čukaricki Stadium:

During this chaos, TSC won Voždovac and “confirmed” the second place in the table in the playoffs, with three points more than Čukaricki and five points more than Partizan, with more games played than both teams, which the “mountain men” and the black and whites will make up for on Wednesday, in the same time slot .