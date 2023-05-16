Wife of former German Chancellor Schroeder attends event at Russian embassy: fired

In the aftermath of the decision of the Spd that she will not oust her husband and former chancellor from the party despite her close ties to the Russiais the wife of Gerard Schroeder, Soyeon Schröder Kimto have been removed from her position as representative for the South Korea of the state foreign trade promotion agency of the North Renault Westfalia, NRW.Global Businessfollowing his participation in the reception organized at the embassy of Russia a Berlin for the Victory Day on May 9. Reception at which he was present Schroeder same. The employment relationship – which lasted eleven years – was “interrupted with immediate effect”, commented a spokesman for the economy ministry of the region cited by the Cologne City Gazetteunderlining how the request to the representatives not to express themselves publicly had been repeated on several occasions on politically sensitive issues, especially regarding the Russian war on Ukraine. The images they portrayed Schroeder and his wife at the embassy have sharpened the controversy over the former chancellor due to his closeness to Vladimir Putin.

The Schroeder case – His stay in the SPD was decided by the movement’s Federal Arbitration Commission. Various regional social democratic groups had called for Schroeder’s expulsion for his closeness to the Russian president. After being Chancellor of Germany from 1998 to 2005 and leader of Spd from 1999 to 2004, Schroeder worked for many years for Russian energy giants. The proceedings against the former chancellor had initially been initiated by 17 regional groupings of the SPD. So a first time it had been a district organization of the region of Hannover to establish in the summer of 2022 that Schroeder he had not violated party rules. Seven other groupings had then submitted appeal against this decision, but had been stopped in March by the district arbitration commission of Hannover. The reason given was that “it could not be established with sufficient certainty” that Schroeder had violated the statutesin principles of rules of the party, or that he was guilty of an act dishonorable. Two local sections have again appealed as a last resort to the Federal Arbitration Commission, which has now delivered its verdict, rejecting the request. The party leadership has long stressed that the ex-chancellor is isolated in the Spd, which will hold its congress in December, where all the former presidents of the party are always invited. There direction has not yet clarified whether the 79-year-old Schroeder will be invited. At its next congress, the Spd wants to redefine its foreign policy guidelines. It will be the first congress of German Social Democracy since the Russian attack on theUkraine.

(picture from Soyeon Schröder-Kim’s instagram profile)