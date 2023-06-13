Will Nikola Jokić play for Serbia at Mundobasket, statement by Svetislav Pešić | Sports

Svetislav Pešić talked about Nikola Jokić and the Serbian national team for the upcoming Mundobasket.

Source: MN PRESS

Nikola Jokić managed to do what many dream about, to win the NBA title. He led Denver to a ring in the strongest league in the world. There is a big celebration both in America and in his native Sombor, but there is also one question that interests the nation. Will he play for Serbia at the upcoming World Cup? “Eagles” coach Svetislav Pešić talked about this.

The experienced expert praised NIkola, congratulated him on his huge success, and then gave his answer. “Jokić is on the representative list, as are the other candidates. But not everyone has finished the season yet, so Partizan and Crvena zvezda, where we have seven or eight potential national team players, have just started the final series of the ABA league. Then, in Turkey, the finals also begin with Vasa Micić, and Barcelona with Nikola Kalinić in the semi-finals. All national team members know the plan and program, just to finish the club season without major injuries“, said Pešić for “Sport klub”.

He will certainly play in the competition Bogdan Bogdanović. “You know that he started playing only in December, and at the moment he feels good. As he likes to say, since he has a good relationship with his body, he returned to America for another check-up, to receive instructions from his doctor and physiotherapist. The most important thing is that he feels good.”

One of the concerns is Alexei Pokushevsky, who was cleared by Oklahoma to help the national team, but was recently injured. “We expect him at the end of this month in Belgrade, his shoulder popped out, he is currently in the rehabilitation process. He is under a question mark, the agreement is to see you soon in Belgrade“, concluded Pešić.