Will Ska be detained | Info

Although his diplomatic passport was confiscated, Skaka has the ability to move with the help of copies of letters of credit

Today, a hearing was held in the Municipal Court in Sarajevo on the detention of BiH ambassador to Qatar, Abdullah Skaka, who is suspected of abuse of office, forgery of documents and unscrupulous work in the service while he was the mayor of Sarajevo, and the deadline for making a final decision on detention is tomorrow at noon .

The Prosecutor’s Office of Sarajevo Canton requested a one-month detention, stating that there is a well-founded fear that Skaka could travel to Qatar, where his wife and children are, or to Turkey, where his sister is.

It was pointed out that, although his diplomatic passport was confiscated, the suspect has the ability to move with the help of copies of letters of credit, and that extradition would be almost impossible.

Detention was also requested due to the fear of influencing the witnesses, and it was stated that, at the behest of the suspect, masked persons had already scared the witnesses.

Skaka’s defense attorney, Senka Nožica, assessed that there is no well-founded suspicion of the commission of any criminal offense for which her client is suspected, and that there are no grounds for ordering custody.

Abdullah Skaka was arrested on Tuesday, May 23, as part of the operational-tactical operation “Visionary”.

Skaka’s arrest was preceded by a months-long investigation by the Sarajevo Canton Prosecutor’s Office and the cantonal Ministry of Internal Affairs, with the support of the FBiH financial police and the Republika Srpska MUP.

(Srna)

