William, Kate, the new Rajwa princess and all Gotha at the yes of the year at the Hashemite court – breaking latest news

A new fairy tale in the desert, after the 1993 yes of the then crown prince Abdullah with the Palestinian Rania. And at Zahran Palace, yesterday William and Kate arrived from London to applaud the arrival of the crown prince of the Hashemite kingdom, Hussein, for the Muslim wedding ritual katb al-ketab. In addition to the sovereigns of Belgium and Holland, the US First Lady Jill Biden: in all 140 international personalities. And King Abdullah, moved that he betrayed a hint of a tear.

All in civilian clothes, only the bride sported her “new” tiara. But jewels and priceless tiaras shone instead on the head of Queen Rania as well as KateQueen Maxima of the Netherlands and heiress Catharina Amalia and all Royal Highnesses at the reception in the nightafter the Royal wedding.

But for once, among the flowers in the garden of the palace built in 1957 for Queen Zein Al Sharaf, the protagonists were not them, the Princes of Wales. Rather relegated to the ranks, by a protocol that gave precedence to the sovereigns (very numerous), as well as to the family. And, away from the spotlight, for once William and Kate indulged in the curiosities of longtime friends of the groom, following the couple with smiles and looks after the ritual.

Prince Hussein trained across the Channel at Sandhurst Academy, like his father Abdullah and princes Windsor, William and Harry. Before graduating from Georgetown University in Washington with a degree in history. And father Abdullah, on the throne since 1999, and mother Rania were at Westminster Abbey in London a few weeks ago for the solemn coronation of Charles III. Speaking of Windsor, Kate also remained very close to Jordan where she spent 3 childhood years with the Middleton family, former British Airways employees. The new Princes of Wales have often been guests in Amman. Plus Queen Rania is on the board of William’s Earthshot Prize. See also Hungary, more expensive petrol for foreigners. Orban's "calmiere" only applies to locals

Not the protagonists, but their presence has turned the spotlight on what is already the Royal wedding of the summer. And for once, they aren’t the orange blossoms of European aristocracy.

But to celebrate the new princess, Rajwa, the European Gotha was present in force. «A Royal Decree was issued, bestowing the title of Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al Hussein on Miss Rajwa, on the occasion of her marriage to His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II», he announced the Hashemite Court, consecrating the rise to the title of princess for the Saudi girl who yesterday – with the royal wedding – is officially Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al Hussein.

And with Kate, now Princess of Wales, the harmony was immediately evident. It is perhaps no coincidence that Princess Windsor chose the same (Lebanese) maison, Elie Saab, who dressed her bride for her pink dress at her ceremony in Amman. To underline complicity and closeness to Jordan.

A new princess already at ease among the 140 international personalitiescrowned heads and heads of state, invited with relatives of the bride and groom, who mixed Middle Eastern headdresses and regal afternoon dresses.

For the USA, a large delegation with the American First Lady Jill Biden, together with sovereigns and aristocracy of the Gulf and exponents of the European Gotha: the Royal family of Holland and Prince Frederick and Mary of Denmark, Victoria of Sweden with her husband Daniel, Prince Haakon of Norway, Princes of Japan and the heir of Luxembourg. Representing Felipe VI of Spain, the sovereigns emeritus Juan Carlos and Sofia. Not the first Royal wedding in Amman: in March Hussein’s sister, Iman, 26, wife of the venture capitalist Jameel Thermiotis, said yes. See also «If women don't work, it's the fault of the 'Mediterranean model' of Italian origin»- Corriere TV