Wimbledon, Sinner is in the quarterfinals: beaten Galan in three sets. Now Safiullin

From quarters to quarters. 365 days later, Jannik Sinner is again among the best eight players at Wimbledon. The blue qualified for the quarterfinals of the Championships, beating the Colombian Daniel in the round of 16 Galan, n. 85 ATP, with the score of 7-6, 6-4, 6-3 in 2 hours and 40 minutes. A growing match for Sinner who had to deal with an opponent who fought hard for a set and a half. Then the South Tyrolean managed to get away after breaking the “taboo” of break points, converting one only on the fifteenth occasion in the match. Sinner thus reaches the quarterfinals in a Major for the fifth time in his careerincluding two at Wimbledon.

The story of the match

For Sinner the game it was uphill for an hour and a half, when he failed to express his best tennis, as happened with Halys. The first set is the most balanced, with Galan serving very well and managing to make the difference with his forehand. The tiebreak is decisive, won 7-4 by Jannik who then started the second set badly, immediately suffering the break. Galan drops in performance, but the blue doesn’t take advantage of it since he doesn’t convert nine balls for the possible counterbreak between the second and fourth game. The match, however, changes in the eighth game when Sinner manages to recover the break from a disadvantage: from here on the match goes downhill with a series of seven consecutive games between the second and third sets, then closed smoothly by the South Tyrolean.

“I didn’t feel well on the pitch, but I fought”

“I’m really happy – said Sinner after the match – Today I didn’t feel very good on the pitch, but despite this I fought for the victory. Galan serves well, I did everything to win the important points. The discussion with the referee? I apologize again to the audience. I’m pretty calm, but sometimes like today it happens. There have been some bad calls, but it happens. Safiullin? Anyone who reaches the quarterfinals is a dangerous playerI played with him in the ATP Cup and it was tough. But I’ll think about it tomorrow, now it’s time to relax”.

In the quarterfinals with Safiullin

In the quarterfinals Sinner will face Roman Safiullin, n. 92 in the world and authentic revelation of the tournament that eliminated Shapovalov in the round of 16. The Russian is the first player outside the ATP top 75 to reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon since Kyrgios in 2014. There is only one precedent between Sinner and Safiullin which dates back to the 2022 ATP Cup, played on hard courts in Australia: the South Tyrolean won with a score of 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

