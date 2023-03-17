WindTre closes 2022 with a decrease in mobile line users. The figure is reported within the financial results achieved by the CK Hutchison Holdings Limited group, sole owner of the Italian telco since 2018.
As at 31 December, the customer base was equal to 20.16 milliona value down by one percentage point compared to last June 30 and of 2% every year. The overall drop in users is therefore just under 600,000 units. The trend of active users is on the same line *which were at the end of the year 18.82 million: -2% compared to 30 June e -1% if compared with the figure of December 31, 2021. The company also reveals that in Italy WindTre can count on 2.9 million landline users.
* WindTre considers an active user someone who has generated revenue from calls or data consumption in the last three months.
The report underlines the crucial importance of the agreement entered into with iliad for the birth of Zefiro, a joint venture for the sharing and co-management of the respective mobile phone networks to guarantee coverage in less populated areas of our country and accelerate the diffusion of mobile phone networks, including 5G.
Over the last year, the telco has launched WiFi Calling in Italy, a feature also known as VoWiFi through which it is possible to make and receive a phone call even without a mobile signal by taking advantage of the WindTre WiFi coverage. The complete list of compatible smartphones is available on the official website (link in the VIA).
WindTre has been a single brand since March 2020.