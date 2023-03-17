WindTre closes 2022 with a decrease in mobile line users. The figure is reported within the financial results achieved by the CK Hutchison Holdings Limited group, sole owner of the Italian telco since 2018.

As at 31 December, the customer base was equal to 20.16 milliona value down by one percentage point compared to last June 30 and of 2% every year. The overall drop in users is therefore just under 600,000 units. The trend of active users is on the same line *which were at the end of the year 18.82 million: -2% compared to 30 June e -1% if compared with the figure of December 31, 2021. The company also reveals that in Italy WindTre can count on 2.9 million landline users.

* WindTre considers an active user someone who has generated revenue from calls or data consumption in the last three months.