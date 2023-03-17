Fernando Santos has already selected 25 players who will appear at the upcoming training camp of the Polish national team, which will start on March 20. The Portuguese is just announcing the full list of names. These players will be able to play in the first matches of the Polish national team in the Euro 2024 qualifiers in Germany. The debut match for Santos will be played on Friday, March 24 in Prague against the Czech Republic. The second with Albania will take place on Monday, March 27 at PGE Narodowy in Warsaw.

Santos’ sensational appointments are coming. A huge problem to start with

Fernando Santos announces the team members of the Polish national team. You can watch the broadcast here

You can watch the broadcast from the PZPN conference, where the names of the appointees will be announced, below, on the YouTube channel “Łączy nas ball”. Broadcast starts at 12:00.

