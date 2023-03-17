Home Sports Fernando Santos announces vocations. Watch the conference live Polish National Team
Sports

Fernando Santos announces vocations. Watch the conference live Polish National Team

by admin
Fernando Santos announces vocations. Watch the conference live Polish National Team

Fernando Santos has already selected 25 players who will appear at the upcoming training camp of the Polish national team, which will start on March 20. The Portuguese is just announcing the full list of names. These players will be able to play in the first matches of the Polish national team in the Euro 2024 qualifiers in Germany. The debut match for Santos will be played on Friday, March 24 in Prague against the Czech Republic. The second with Albania will take place on Monday, March 27 at PGE Narodowy in Warsaw.

See the video
Santos’ sensational appointments are coming. A huge problem to start with

Fernando Santos announces the team members of the Polish national team. You can watch the broadcast here

You can watch the broadcast from the PZPN conference, where the names of the appointees will be announced, below, on the YouTube channel “Łączy nas ball”. Broadcast starts at 12:00.

You can also find more sports content on Gazeta.pl.

See also  Brief history of mountaineering - SportOutdoor24

You may also like

the numbers that condemn the biancocelesti in Europe

Heroe’s is title sponsor of the first edition...

it will be Milan-Naples, very lucky Italians with...

Benfica is the revelation of the Champions League...

Argentina-Panama, over a million ‘queuing’ for tickets –...

The Lofoten beach where it seems to be...

Chicago Bulls, new intervention for Lonzo Ball

Draw for the quarter- and semi-finals NOW in...

Probable Serie A formations: latest news from the...

Infantino president of Fifa until 2027: confirmed for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy