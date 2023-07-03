WINDTRE Professional, how to use the current account for a new phone

News at WINDTRE. Starting from 26 June, for new and existing customers with a VAT number it is possible to take advantage of the new current account debit, thanks to which a new telephone can be purchased in WINDTRE stores, even among the highest-end ones, through the debit direct to the bank account and at the same advantageous installment and advance conditions reserved for smartphones available with credit card.

The method of payment with current account is a novelty aimed at professionals, to respond in the most effective way to their communication needs.

Professional World Plus, the offer with telephone

In fact, customers will be able to choose from all the smartphones available in the price list and associate their WINDTRE Professional offer.

For example, with ‘Professional World Plus’ it is possible to purchase the preferred smartphone model, even by debiting the account, with a fee of 24.99 euros per month, plus the telephone installment.

Unlimited minutes and gigabytes in Italy, 1000 minutes abroad and 30GB in Europe, the UK and Switzerland, with 5G included. The most international offer combined with the preferred device.

WINDTRE Professional data offers

It is also possible to activate data proposals by VAT number, such as Professional Data 100 GB and Professional Data 60 GB.

Current account debit is also available with Professional Staff, the offer dedicated to collaborators becomes “GIGAnte”: double the gigabytes in Italy, from 50 to 100. More content, same price.

For more information, visit the dedicated website www.windtre.it/professionisti/

