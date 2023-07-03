Home » AS Roma and adidas formalize the technical sponsorship
AS Roma and adidas are collaborating again thanks to the partnership that will see the brand with the famous three stripes dress all the yellow and red teams (men’s, women’s, youth and Esports) starting from the 2023-24 season.

It was 19 April 1978 for the first time the yellow and red colors were used on an adidas shirt. That day Roma will win at home against Verona 2-1. A little over a month later, on May 7, 1978, the beloved captain Agostino Di Bartolomei will score a goal wearing just that shirt. Among the protagonists with those uniforms there are also two other flags such as Sergio Santarini and Giancarlo De Sisti.

Between 1991 and 1994, adidas definitively conquered the hearts of Roma supporters by making some of the most popular jerseys ever.

These are the years of great passion, of memorable challenges and of moments engraved in the Romanist imagination, seasons during which some of the players most loved by Roma fans will wear the yellow and red shirt: Rudi Voeller, Thomas Haessler, Giuseppe Giannini, Abel Balbo, Ruggiero Rizzitelli, Aldair to name a few.

On 28 March 1993 Francesco Totti took his first step in the history of the Club wearing an adidas shirt, making his Serie A debut during a Brescia-Roma match.

