More than 600 dogs and cats were vaccinated against rabies in Valledupar

In the park of the La Nevada neighborhood, located in commune five of Valledupar, the second Comprehensive Pet Care Day was held, organized by the departmental government. During the event, approximately 600 felines and canines were vaccinated with anti-rabies doses.

This vaccination day, called “Take care of the health of your pets!”, aims to protect, control and promote the care of domestic animals in the Vallenato community.

More than 600 felines and canines were vaccinated with anti-rabies doses. /Photo: Courtesy.

“It is important to carry out all these activities, since these adorable pets that are part of our family environment deserve to receive good care. Our objective is to implement the culture of vaccinating and caring for pets in each of the homes in Cesar, “said Juan Carlos Mindiola, head of Social Policy.

During the event, 600 bags of cat litter were donated to foundations and activists dedicated to the care and rescue of kittens in different areas of the capital of Cesar. “We are helping people who have kittens by providing them with organic litter. We are giving them enough sand and, at the same time, we are taking care of their pockets,” Mindiola pointed out.

Isis Ramos, an animal activist from Valledupar, expressed her gratitude on behalf of animal defenders, highlighting the importance of these actions for the benefit of the most vulnerable animals. “This is the second time that this event has been held. We are infinitely grateful for these actions and we hope they continue in favor of the animals, ”she said.

The animal care day was organized by the Ministry of Health, the Social Policy Office, the Environmental and Ecological Protection area of ​​the National Police, and the Cesar Ministry of the Environment. Odacir Camargo, Secretary of the Environment of Cesar, stressed that the objective of this day is to raise awareness among people about the care of their pets, including stray animals and in general. Likewise, it is planned to carry out similar sessions in other places in the department.

“Take care of the health of your pets!” This is how the vaccination day was called. /Photo: Courtesy.

The Ministry of Social Protection supports this type of action in favor of animal health, in order to prevent possible diseases such as rabies. It is recommended to vaccinate cats and dogs from the first three months of age, so that, as they grow, they are less vulnerable to contagious or species-specific infections. In addition, it is crucial to carry out an annual revaccination control to guarantee good health in pets and protect them.

This initiative, as reported by the departmental entity, is scheduled to take place every four months.

Among the warning signs that our pet can show us when it is sick are a lack of appetite, signs of depression and discouragement, and the appearance of gastrointestinal disorders such as vomiting and diarrhea.

Also, here are some tips to prevent diseases in your pet: keep it up to date with vaccinations, take care of the environment where it lives, maintain constant hygiene in your pet, provide it with adequate food, encourage regular exercise and consider sterilization surgery.