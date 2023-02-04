Orders are on the way, with advantageous solutions for private and professional customers. The official communication of the manager

News for WINDTRE customers, which adds to its portfolio the latest top-of-the-range model of the Samsung Galaxy line, just presented to the public.

The new Galaxy S23 can be ordered in the WINDTRE Stores or through WINDTRE BUSINESS partners in combination with the brand’s proposals, designed to respond to connectivity needs in the most effective way, thanks to the quality of services offered by the telco combined with the best technological devices.

Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ e Galaxy S23 usher in the new era of Samsung Galaxy smartphones. The innovative camera allows you to take professional photos and videos in all light conditions thanks to the improved Nightography function. The “Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy” offers very high performance and an excellent gaming experience. Innovations packed into a design that underscores Samsung’s commitment to sustainability by using more recycled materials than any other Galaxy smartphone.

The Galaxy S23 range is available with a particularly advantageous solution if you choose to use ‘Reload exChange’, the WINDTRE trade-in service which allows you to carry out, via the dedicated App, an evaluation of your used device to be delivered to the store and to receive, within 30 days, a transfer of an amount equal to the estimated value directly into the current account. Customers who subscribe to ‘Reload exChange’ and activate the ‘Di Più Unlimited 5G*’ offer can, in fact, purchase the new Samsung Galaxy S23 with a reduced monthly installment, starting from 19.99 euros instead of 21.99 euros.

WINDTRE PROFESSIONAL

The new Samsung smartphones are also available for professionals with a VAT number, with WINDTRE ‘Professional’ offers. For example, with ‘Professional World Plus’ it is possible to purchase the models of the Galaxy S23 line starting from 18.99 euros per month more than the cost of the offer. ‘Professional World Plus’ provides unlimited minutes and Gigabytes in Italy, including 5G, as well as minutes and Gigabytes abroad.

WINDTRE BUSINESS

Even for her Small and Medium Enterprises the new Galaxy S23 range is available in combination with Giga and unlimited minutes. With ‘SUPER UNLIMITED’ it is possible to have Samsung Galaxy S23 in promotion starting from 18 euros more per month.

On the occasion of the launch, with the purchase of the new top Samsung Galaxy smartphones in WINDTRE stores or with WINDTRE BUSINESS partners by February 16thit is possible to take advantage of the dedicated cash back initiative ‘Expand the limits of your creativity’ which allows you to receive a bank transfer of up to 180 euros from Samsung if the customer buys one of the new Galaxy S23 in the 512GB or 256GB memory sizes.

