WINDTRE Wi-Fi Calling is now open to all Italian networks

The official announcement from the manager has arrived: from today WINDTRE customers will be able to use Wi-Fi Calling everywhere, even on wi-fi network of other operators.

The functionality allows you to call and receive, in no signal mobile, by connecting to an available wi-fi connection. All with a stable and smooth experience, without call interruptions. WINDTRE once again confirms its closeness to Italian families, offering services capable of satisfying every personal and work need.

The Wi-Fi Calling functionality, which can be used with all WINDTRE mobile offers and an enabled smartphone, is available to all consumer, professional and business customers and is included free of charge with the Super Fibra, Super Fibra Professional offers and with the WINDTRE Business plans.

WINDTRE solutions include, at advantageous rates, fiber connection up to 2.5 Gigabit, Wi-Fi 6 modem and unlimited GIGA even for mobile lines up to a maximum of 3 SIM cards.

Please remember that the connectivity voucher is still available for professionals and companies. For further details, you can consult the sites dedicated to WINDTRE Professional Offers e WINDTRE BUSINESS.

Wi-Fi Calling can be used throughout the national territory, it does not require manual configurations on devices certified by WINDTRE, nor the installation of any applications.

The list of compatible smartphones that support the functionality is constantly updated and is available at dedicated web page.

