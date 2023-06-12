Home » “With everything and with that”, the return of Hoonine after “Red Rock”
"With everything and with that", the return of Hoonine after "Red Rock"

“With everything and with that”, the return of Hoonine after “Red Rock”

“With everything and with that” is the first single from Hoonine following their debut album last year, “Red Rock” (Son Buenos, 22), and it is an excellent sample of the moment the artist is currently in: a combination of pop, electronic music and shoegaze guitars, which together work perfectly.

“With everything and with that it is” the first song that comes to light after the release of his first work, “Red Rock”, which the artist herself has produced and in which she preserves the pop and warm sound of songs already known as “Charco” or “Que no te pasa nada”. At the same time, Hoonine evolves “approaching more saturated sounds, and introducing them into her music has helped her explain what she wants to convey: a feeling that ranges from anger to frustration at loss.” On the subject, the artist moves in areas that she drinks from artists like Boygenius, Natalia Lacunza or Billie Eilish.

Winner of the Music Awards of the Region of Murcia 2022, she has just finished a tour throughout the national territory with Girando por Salas y Artistas en Ruta, but you can still see her on Lanzarote (June 10, Liquid Sounds), Almería (June 17, Berlin Hall) and Cartagena (July 18, La Mar de Músicas).

