«Within the year 30 new warships»- Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Vladimir Putin took part in a naval parade in St. Petersburg on Sunday, on the occasion of the celebration of Navy Day. Dozens of sailors paid their respects to the Russian president, standing on the decks of their ships.
“Russia continues to upgrade its Navy and will have another 30 new warships joining its fleet as early as this year,” the Russian president announced. (LaPresse)

July 30, 2023 – Updated July 30, 2023, 11:36 am

