by admin
If you are eager to try the new action game from Team Ninja Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty In the Game Passwe inform you that the game is already available using the “New Zealand makeup“!

For those unfamiliar with it, it is a gimmick to play early games that have a launch like that of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty: being New Zealand 12 hours ahead of our time zone, just set the location of our console in NZ from the system settings, to allow us to play the title immediatelyinstead of tomorrow.

If you can’t wait to play it, then, all you have to do is change the console country and start it!

MX Video – Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

